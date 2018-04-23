ALLYSSA DAWN BAKER

on 04/23/2018 |

Funeral services for Alyssa Dawn Baker, 16, of Troup, will be held 5pm Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at Troup High School Auditorium with Dr. Keven Wentworth, Rev. B. J. Jenkins, and Rev. Chris Wilkins officiating. Graveside services will be held at Crystal Hill Cemetery in Wickes, AR with Rev. Jon Newlen officiating.

Alyssa passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 20, 2018, in a tragic car accident. She was born in Mena, AR on August 6, 2001 to David Baker and the late Susan Henderson Baker. Alyssa was a vibrant and loving daughter. She was the daughter of a pastor and thrived in all the social interactions that growing up in the church provided. She was an incredibly creative, bright and talented student at Troup High School. She participated in many activities such as marching band, theater, soccer, archery, and power lifting to name a few. She was an active member of Martin’s Chapel Church of the Nazarene, the National Honor Society, and the Troup High School Student Council.

She was a treasure to her family and a delight to everyone she met. As a daddy’s girl, she was his turkey hunting buddy, actress, artist, dance partner, and musician. She embodied life as a grand adventure, always desiring to enjoy new experiences, learn new things, explore new places, and meet new friends.

Survivors include her father, Rev. David A. Baker, of Troup; her grandparents, Alvin and Violet Baker, of Wickes, AR; and Dwight and Donnasue Henderson, of San Antonio, TX; as well as numerous friends, teachers, family, and church family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Martin’s Chapel Church of the Nazarene Youth Camp fund.

Visitation will be at Cottle Funeral Home, in Troup, from 5 pm – 8 pm on Monday, April 23, 2018.

Services are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, TX.

