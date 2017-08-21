Logo


ALMA CHRISTINE BAILEY GARRETT

on 08/21/2017

Alma Christine Bailey Garrett of Edmonton died Sunday, August 20, 2017 just five days short of her 80th birthday.   She was born August 25, 1937 the daughter of the late Joe Willis Bailey and Gordie Ellen Melson Bailey.

She married Maxie Ewing Garrett and their union were born two children, Sharon Lynette Garrrett Smith and Joel Gregory (Frosty) Garrett all of Edmonton.  She had four grandchildren.    Richard Allen (Tonya) Smith, Robert William Smith, Michael Gregory (Ashley) Garrett and Bethany Lynn (Caston) Garrett Masters.   Five great grandchildren.   Megan Leigh Smith, Ryan Allen Smith, M.J. (Mike Jr.) Garrett, Kelsey Olivia Garrett and Ellie Wren Masters.   A future great granddaughter is just weeks away from arrival, Pepper Quinn Masters.

Christine was preceded in death also by her husband Maxie.  Two brothers Joe and David Bailey, a son in law Billy Charles Smith.

Christine had chosen in later life to live in seclusion and was a member of the Prices Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM  Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Missionary Mound Cemetery.   Visiation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Tuesday and after 9:00 AM  Wednesday at the funeral home.

