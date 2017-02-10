Logo


ALMA DENNIS

on 10/02/2017 |

Alma Dennis, 86 of Munfordville passed away Sunday at the Signature Health Care of Hart County. She was the daughter of the late Fred & Ella Bryant Huff. Ms. Dennis was a retired employee of Brown & Williamson and she was a member of the Concord Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard, three brothers James, Roy & Fred Huff, Jr, and by two sisters Lucille Jolly & Beulah Smith

She is survived by:

Two sons-Larry Dennis & wife Kathy of Hodgenville

Jason Dennis & wife Cheri of Munfordville

Three daughters-Patricia Bates & husband Carl of Morgantown

Janice Logsdon of Munfordville

Sheila Fulks & husband Darrell of Scottsville

13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren & 9 great-great grandchildren

Funeral services for Alma Dennis will be 1pm Wednesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Center Point Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10-9pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home.

