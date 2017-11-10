on 10/11/2017 |

Alma Jewell Poynter age 82 of Louisville passed away Sunday October 8, 2017 . She was a former resident of Cave City. She was preceded in death by her husband , Norman Poynter and her daughter, Linda Gail Poynter.

Left to cherish her memory is her son Terry Poynter, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. on Friday October 13, 2017 .

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday October 13, 2017 in the Chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery.