Alma L. Pulliam 88 of Edmonton, KY died Monday, April 17, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. She was born in Metcalfe County the daughter of the late William and Ruth Ferguson Poynter.

Mrs. Pulliam was a homemaker and had a passion for dealing in antiques. She was a member of Dripping Springs Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Warren Pulliam and a son William Owen Pulliam.

Survivors include a son David Pulliam and wife Bonnie of Glasgow; a daughter Martha Hunley and husband Jr. of Glasgow; 7 grandchildren Kasey Murphy and husband Johnathan, Lee Pulliam and wife Sunny, Brian Pulliam and wife Kelly, Andrew Pulliam and wife Paige, Sarah Hunley-Tallman and husband Ken, Adam Hunley and wife Alexis and Brad Hunley and wife Katie and 7 great-grandchildren, Griffin and Karly Kate Murphy, Skyler, Savannah and Scout Pulliam and Bailey and Samuel Pulliam.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 19th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:30 pm until 8:00 PM.