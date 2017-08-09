on 09/08/2017 |

Alma Lou Shively Hardin, known affectionately as “Mama Lou,” passed away peacefully on Sunday August 21, 2017, at Sagepoint Senior Living Center in Maryland.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Hardin Gasparovic of Fredericksburg, VA; Danny Hardin (Gail) of Glasgow, KY; and son, Steven Douglas Hardin of Indian Head, MD. Also survived by her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren: Douglas Morgan Hardin (Holli) of Georgetown, KY; Shannon Gasparovic Christianson (Mark) and their children, Sutton and Sloane, of Tualatin, OR; Ladd Gasparovic (Stephanie) and their children, Milena and Mats of Wilmington, NC.

A service and burial for Alma Lou Shively Hardin will be at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1 Merle Travis Way, Drakesboro, KY on Sunday, Sept 10, at 2 pm. Visitation 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Memorial contributions can be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, or Sagepoint Senior Living Center in La Plata, MD 20646.