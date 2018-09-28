Logo


ALMA LOUISA DAVIS POINDEXTER

on 09/28/2018 |

Mrs. Alma Louisa (Davis) Poindexter of Fairdale, Kentucky, a native of Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, September 27, 2018, at The Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 91 years, 3 months, and 19 days. She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Wednesday, June 8, 1927, the daughter of Sam and Sally Lee Davis. She was of Jehovah’s Witness faith, a member of Fairdale Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Eugene “Gene” Poindexter, whom she wed Wednesday, December 15, 1948, son, Larry Poindexter, half-sister, Molly Norris, and son-in-law, Elmer Gossett.

She is survived by her children, Phyllis Gossett of Fairdale, Kentucky, Kenny (and Kim) Poindexter of Louisville, Kentucky, Keaven (and Cheryl) Poindexter of Louisville, Kentucky, siblings, Eugene “Rabbit” Davis of Long Beach, California, Marie (and Russell) Davidson of Louisville, Kentucky, Lucille “Penny” (and Eldred) Wray of Burkesville, Kentucky, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 30, 2018 until the funeral hour on Monday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

