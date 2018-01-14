on 01/14/2018 |

Alma Perkins, 98, of Hardyville, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018, at NHC in Glasgow.

She was a Hart County native, a member of the Monroe Cumberland Presbyterian Church, enjoyed quilting, sewing and working on the farm.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Perkins; a daughter, Marie Karnes; a son-in-law, Leo Karnes; her parents, Lawrence and Nannie Robertson Lile; three sisters, Flossie Hedgepeth, Christola Rutledge and Ada Perkins; three brothers, Veachel, Raymond, Eugene “Dale” and Wendell Lile.

Survivors include one son, James Perkins (Faye), and one daughter, Dorothy Sanders, all of Hardyville; eight grandchildren, Jo Ann Rigdon, of Munfordville, Mickey Sanders, of Hardyville, Allen Huffman (Tabby), of Center, Wayne Sanders, of Hardyville, Kathy Tomblin (J.R.), of Glasgow, Sherri Smith (David Blue), of Munfordville, Shelia Mefford (Terry), of Bowling Green, and Melinda Rose (Clint), of Edmonton; two sisters, Lola Mae Phillips, of Hardyville and Ovada McKinney, of Canmer; one brother, Daymon Lile, of Munfordville; thirteen great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; her caretakers at NHC and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Visitation will be in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home on Friday, January 19, 2018 from 1pm – 8pm, and after 8am Saturday, until service time.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12pm (Noon), Saturday, January 20th, in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Whickerville Cemetery.