Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ALMA PERKINS

on 01/14/2018 |

 

Alma Perkins, 98, of Hardyville, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018,  at NHC in Glasgow.

She was a Hart County native, a member of the Monroe Cumberland Presbyterian Church, enjoyed quilting, sewing and working on the farm.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Perkins; a daughter, Marie Karnes; a son-in-law, Leo Karnes; her parents, Lawrence and Nannie Robertson Lile; three sisters, Flossie Hedgepeth, Christola Rutledge and Ada Perkins; three brothers, Veachel, Raymond, Eugene “Dale” and Wendell Lile.

Survivors include one son, James Perkins (Faye),  and one daughter, Dorothy Sanders, all of Hardyville; eight grandchildren, Jo Ann Rigdon, of Munfordville, Mickey Sanders, of Hardyville, Allen Huffman (Tabby), of Center, Wayne Sanders, of Hardyville, Kathy Tomblin (J.R.), of Glasgow, Sherri Smith (David Blue), of Munfordville, Shelia Mefford (Terry), of Bowling Green, and Melinda Rose (Clint), of Edmonton; two sisters, Lola Mae Phillips, of Hardyville and Ovada McKinney,  of Canmer; one brother, Daymon Lile, of Munfordville; thirteen great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; her caretakers at NHC and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Visitation will be in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home on Friday, January 19, 2018 from 1pm – 8pm, and after 8am Saturday, until service time.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12pm (Noon), Saturday, January 20th, in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Whickerville Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ALMA PERKINS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CANDACE RICHARDSON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
2:27 PM CST on January 14, 2018
Expires:
9:00 AM CST on January 16, 2018
Overcast
Currently
20°
Overcast
Overcast
Sunday 01/14 10%
High 25° / Low 18°
Overcast
Snow Showers
Monday 01/15 60%
High 41° / Low 11°
Snow Showers
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/16 20%
High 15° / Low 4°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Sun 14

Barren County Government Center Closed

January 13 @ 8:00 AM - January 15 @ 5:00 PM
Mon 15

Barren County Courthouse Closed

January 15 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tue 16

Lunch and Learn

January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 17

Barren County High School SBDM Meeting

January 17 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.