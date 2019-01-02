Logo


ALPHA OMEGA JONES

on 02/01/2019 |

Alpha Omega Jones age 82 of Knob Lick passed away Wednesday, January 30th at Barren County Nursing and Rehab.   He was the son of the late James Artis and Viola Crenshaw Jones.  He was a retired farmer and member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, February 4th at the Ebenezer Baptist Church with burial in the Ebenezer Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton and after 9:00 AM Monday at the church.

He is survived by his wife Stella Rowlett Jones.   One son Mike (Peggy) Jones ofBowling Green.   Four daughters;  Vanessa (Andrew) Jones of Brentwood, Tennessee, Faye (LeRoy) Cockroft of Louisville, Rochelle (Jay) Brown of Knob Lick and Vickie (Maurice) Williams of Louisville.  Two brothers.  James (Minnie) Jones of Knob Lick and Dennis (Ann) Jones also of Knob Lick.   One sister Joyce (Paul) Barnes of Bowling Green.   Thirteen grandchildren and Five great grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Isiah Jones.

