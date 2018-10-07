ALSCO XFINITY SERIES 300 AT KENTUCKY SPEEDWAY WILL HAVE BOWLING GREEN NATIVES AS GRAND MARSHAL AND HONORARY STARTER

on 07/10/2018 |

On July 13th, Kentucky Speedway will host the Alsco Xfinity Series 300 race. Larry Bailey, a lifelong ambassador of Kentucky, was selected to be the grand marshal for the Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway. As chairman of the Bowling Green Area Convention Visitors Bureau, Bailey champions the area’s strong ties to the automotive and racing industries. Under Bailey’s guidance, the bureau earned the Kentucky Economic Engine award in 2017, which recognizes tourism’s positive economic impact in Bowling Green.

Bailey is a US Air Force veteran and resides in Bowling Green with his wife, Sharyn. He is the proud father of a daughter, son, and two stepsons, and grandfather to five grandchildren.

In addition, Alsco has announced Rob Barnett, Airport Manager at the Bowling Green – Warren County Regional Airport, as the race’s honorary starter. A former US Marine, Barnett began his career at the Bowling Green – Warren County Regional Airport as a maintenance worker in 1995. He quickly worked his way up and was named airport manager in 1999. Under Barnett’s management, the airport received the most prestigious award given by the Federal Aviation Administration, the Feather in the Cap Award, for achieving 11 years with no discrepancies during the FAA’s annual Part 139 inspection.