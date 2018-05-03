ALTA RUDELL SHEFFIELD ABSTON

on 03/05/2018 |

Alta Rudell Abston, 82, of Glasgow died Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Monroe County she was the daughter of the late Arthur Melvin and Abbie Maude Goad Sheffield. Mrs. Abston was of the Baptist faith.Survivors include her husband William A. Abston of Glasgow; two daughters Janice Poynter (Raymond) and Wanda Pursley (Harold) both of Haywood; a son Danny Abston (Shelli) of Railton; five grandchildren Quentin Pursley (Lindsey), Stuart Pursley (Dilyana Nicolova), Joshua Abston, Kelli Jenkins (Kevin) and Dyllan Abston and two great grandchildren Aiden Abston and Sebastion Phillips. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Genelle Smith, two brothers Cordell and Billy Sheffield and a grandson Justin Abston.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home.