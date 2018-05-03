Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ALTA RUDELL SHEFFIELD ABSTON

on 03/05/2018 |

 

Alta Rudell Abston, 82, of Glasgow died Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  Born in Monroe County she was the daughter of the late Arthur Melvin and Abbie Maude Goad Sheffield.  Mrs. Abston was of the Baptist faith.Survivors include her husband William A. Abston of Glasgow; two daughters Janice Poynter (Raymond) and Wanda Pursley (Harold) both of Haywood; a son Danny Abston (Shelli) of Railton; five grandchildren Quentin Pursley (Lindsey), Stuart Pursley (Dilyana Nicolova), Joshua Abston, Kelli Jenkins (Kevin) and Dyllan Abston and two great grandchildren Aiden Abston and Sebastion Phillips. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Genelle Smith, two brothers Cordell and Billy Sheffield and a grandson Justin Abston.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 4:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ALTA RUDELL SHEFFIELD ABSTON”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Beth Cochran

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
3:02 PM CST on March 05, 2018
Expires:
4:00 AM CST on March 06, 2018
Overcast
Currently
54°
Overcast
Rain
Monday 03/05 70%
High 57° / Low 40°
Rain
Clear
Tuesday 03/06 10%
High 60° / Low 35°
Clear
Overcast
Wednesday 03/07 20%
High 41° / Low 29°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Mon 05

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 9 @ 4:30 PM
Tue 06

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Tue 06

Opioid Overdose Seminar

March 6 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thu 08

Glasgow/ Barren County Retired Teachers Meet

March 8 @ 10:30 AM
Thu 08

Glasgow Middle School SBDM Council Meeting

March 8 @ 4:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.