10/25/2018

Alton Josephine Matthews, 89, of Glasgow, died Thursday, October 25, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Kinslow and Amy Lee Carver Kinslow Maupin. She was an employee of Bertram-Jolly Cleaners and Barren County Health Care and most recently had attended Brotherhood Freewill Baptist Church.

She is survived by 1 daughter Anna Trulock and husband Garland of Glasgow; 2 sons Farrell Matthews and Timmy Matthews and wife Samantha of Glasgow; 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Joyce Post and Carolyn Deckard of Glasgow and 1 brother Bobby Kinslow and wife Joyce Marie of Glasgow. She was preceded in death by 2 daughters, Pam P’Poole and Ethel Matthews and 2 sisters Rebecca Dennison and Gladys Aline McCoy.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, October 27th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Peden Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 4pm until 8pm and after 8am Saturday until time for the service.