ALVA DAVID CROWN

on 07/22/2018 |

Alva David Crown, 87 of Bowling Green died Saturday, July 21, 2018 at his residence.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Walter Edward and Stella Hedrick Crown and is preceded in death by several siblings.

He is the husband of the late Betty Sue Allen Crown and preceded in death by a son David Crown. He was a self employed painting contractor, a member of Lewis Chapel Methodist Church and a U S Army Veteran.

His survivors include two daughters, Wanda Crown and Sharon Brooks (Charles); one son, James Crown (Liz), four grandchildren, Crystal Hathorne (Dustin), Matt Douglas (Amanda Martinez), Kellie Crown, Renee Masten (Jake); five great grandchildren; one brother, Johnny Crown (Irene); one sister, Linda Belk; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Burial will be at Highland Church Cemetery with military honors. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

