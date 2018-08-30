on 08/30/2018 |

Alvata Biggs, age 75, of Munfordville, KY, passed away on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at NHC Healthcare Facility in Glasgow, KY. She was a member of the Faith Independent Church and a retired factory worker at Dart Corporation.

She was the daughter of the late George Gaddie and the late Pansy Amos Gaddie.

She is survived by her son, Steve Biggs of Munfordville, and her daughter, Kelly Gunter (husband Bryan) of Boise, ID. She is also survived by three sisters, Lillian Mae Priest (Indianapolis, IN), Barbara Fay Arnold (Louisville, KY), and Doris Jane Gaines (Madison, IN); one sister-in-law, Betty J. Biggs (Munfordville); and special family friend, Cissy Miller (Munfordville).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Biggs. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Howard Gaddie and Rollie Gaddie.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, August 31, 2018, and from 9:00 to 11:00 AM CT, Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM CT, Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Lindell Sexton officiating. Interment will be at the Pearl Webb Cemetery, Canmer, KY