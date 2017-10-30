Logo


ALVATON WOMAN DIES IN SUNDAY MORNING ACCIDENT

on 10/30/2017 |

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an injury collision at 5432 Plano Road Sunday morning around 8AM.

Through investigation it was determined that the operator, 24 year old Reginald Sprowl of South Carolina, and a passenger identified as 33 year old Jessica Whitledge of Alvaton were  traveling outbound on Plano Road in a 1994 Mitsubishi. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a utility pole and flipped the vehicle. Sprowl and Whitledge were the only occupants in the vehicle.

The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene by Warren County Coroners
Office and the operator was flown by Air Medical to Tennessee for injuries sustained in the collision. Drugs,alcohol, speed and weather conditions are believed to be a factor.

At this time the driver is listed in critical condition and the investigation is still ongoing.
Assisting Warren County Sheriffs Office was Plano Fire Department, Warren County Coroners Office, Medical Center EMS, and Air Evac.

 

 

