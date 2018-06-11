Logo


ALVINE WILKERSON

on 11/06/2018 |

Alvine Wilkerson age 82 of Munfordville passed away Tuesday at the Hardin Memorial Hospital.  She was born in Cub Run to the late Carlos & Helen Hester Taylor.  Mrs. Wilkerson was a member of the Munfordville Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Thomas (Gawk) Wilkerson, one daughter Susan Alene Guenther, two grandsons-James Wendell Brown & Michael Wayne Brown, two brothers Wilford Taylor, Sr.

& Wilmoth Leon Taylor, two sisters Ruth Thompson & Shirley Hatfield.

She is survived by

Six daughters-Patricia Guenther Brown & hus. Wendell of Munfordville

Mary Phyllis Guenther Rock of Munfordville

Pamela Guenther Lane & hus. Ronnie of Munfordville

Cheryl Guenther Bruton & hus. Gary of Munfordville

Linda Faye Bryant & hus. Sandy of Hardyville

Willia Mae Wilkerson of IN

William Thomas “Bill” Wilkerson, Jr. & wife Sherry of IN

One sister- Linda Jean Sanders of Munfordville

Funeral services for Alvine Wilkerson will be 1pm Thursday, Nov. 8 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Mt. Beulah Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday from 12noon-8pm and after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home

