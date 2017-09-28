Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ALWAYS BE PREPARED: DIVERSICARE RUNS THROUGH A “WHAT IF” SCENARIO

on 09/28/2017 |

It may have looked like an emergency yesterday morning at Diversicare, but it was just a drill.

When it comes to an emergency situation, it is always better to be safe than sorry and having a plan can make a huge difference. Diversicare, a long-term, residential care facility in Glasgow, ran through their emergency plan, along with numerous first responders. When it comes to first responders, utility companies may not be the first group to come to mind. Along with Bret Lowe with Atoms Energy, Glasgow Electric Plantboard’s Wade Brewer, was on site and he said the role of a utility in an emergency situation, especially at a facility like Diversicare, is not only to shut the power off, but getting it restored:

      Wade Brewer

Barren County’s Emergency Management Director Tracy Shirley said that when it comes to handing emergency situations, there are a lot of unsung heroes:

      Tracy Shirley

GPD Officer Breandon Fletcher says the police department always responds and helps to keep the chaos at a minimum:

      Brandon Fletcher

Jason Gumm the Administrator at Glasgow’s Diversicare says he is lucky to be able to work with such a great group of people:

      Jason Gumm

It is always recommended that you have a plan ready, just in case of an emergency.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ALWAYS BE PREPARED: DIVERSICARE RUNS THROUGH A “WHAT IF” SCENARIO”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Rachel Bertram

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
77°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 09/28 0%
High 79° / Low 51°
Clear
Clear
Friday 09/29 10%
High 77° / Low 51°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 09/30 10%
High 74° / Low 49°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.