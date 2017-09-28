ALWAYS BE PREPARED: DIVERSICARE RUNS THROUGH A “WHAT IF” SCENARIO

on 09/28/2017 |

It may have looked like an emergency yesterday morning at Diversicare, but it was just a drill.

When it comes to an emergency situation, it is always better to be safe than sorry and having a plan can make a huge difference. Diversicare, a long-term, residential care facility in Glasgow, ran through their emergency plan, along with numerous first responders. When it comes to first responders, utility companies may not be the first group to come to mind. Along with Bret Lowe with Atoms Energy, Glasgow Electric Plantboard’s Wade Brewer, was on site and he said the role of a utility in an emergency situation, especially at a facility like Diversicare, is not only to shut the power off, but getting it restored:

Wade Brewer

Barren County’s Emergency Management Director Tracy Shirley said that when it comes to handing emergency situations, there are a lot of unsung heroes:

Tracy Shirley

GPD Officer Breandon Fletcher says the police department always responds and helps to keep the chaos at a minimum:

Brandon Fletcher

Jason Gumm the Administrator at Glasgow’s Diversicare says he is lucky to be able to work with such a great group of people:

Jason Gumm

It is always recommended that you have a plan ready, just in case of an emergency.