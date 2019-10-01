AMBULANCE TAXING DISTRICT BOARD COULD INCREASE IN NUMBER

on 01/10/2019 |

The number of members serving on the Barren County Special Ambulance Taxing District Board could see a rise in the number of individuals comprising that board. The administrative committee is holding a meeting to vote on whether or not to increase the number of representatives from 3 to 5. That meeting will take place on Tuesday, January 15th at 7:15 am in the Fiscal Courtroom. It is expected that appointments will be made to the taxing district board during the meeting. Recommendations on county employees will be made, as well.