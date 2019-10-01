The number of members serving on the Barren County Special Ambulance Taxing District Board could see a rise in the number of individuals comprising that board. The administrative committee is holding a meeting to vote on whether or not to increase the number of representatives from 3 to 5. That meeting will take place on Tuesday, January 15th at 7:15 am in the Fiscal Courtroom. It is expected that appointments will be made to the taxing district board during the meeting. Recommendations on county employees will be made, as well.
AMBULANCE TAXING DISTRICT BOARD COULD INCREASE IN NUMBER
on 01/10/2019 |
