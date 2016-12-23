AMERICAN ENGINEERS STAYING CONNECTED TO THEIR COMMUNITY

AEI – American Engineers, Inc. is continuously connected to our local communities, but as the need increases around the holidays, so does our community involvement. Dusty Barrett, who is a Geotechnical Project Manager at AEI says that the entire staff selflessly devotes time, energy and resources to helping those in need during a season that should be joyous for everyone.

This year for Christmas, AEI’s Kentucky offices “adopted” six families; 17 children scattered across five elementary schools. The children received clothes, jackets and shoes and lots of toys. When I asked if giving toys to the kids was important, Barrett says of course it is:

Each family also received a food basket for Christmas dinner. During the Thanksgiving holiday, we also provided 42 food baskets for a bounteous Thanksgiving meal.

Barrett says it is awesome to work for a company that wants to give back:

Every school in Barren County received multiple baskets and several schools in Jefferson County received baskets.

While the value of these efforts is much less important than the desire to help, it demonstrates the generosity and compassion of AEI employees!

Barrett says that while AEI gives back in many ways, he is glad to see the way this project has grown in recent years.