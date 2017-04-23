AMY BINGHAM BRINGS THIS WEEKS VIEW FROM THE HILL

<iframe width=”50%” height=”250″ scrolling=”no” frameborder=”no” src=”https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/319069964&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true”></iframe>

The annual Red/White Spring football game is just two days away and for the fifth time in eight years, WKU will have a new person at the helm.

Amy Bingham introduces us to head football coach Mike Sanford in this week’s View from the Hill.