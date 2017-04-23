Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

AMY BINGHAM BRINGS THIS WEEKS VIEW FROM THE HILL

on 04/23/2017 |
Featured Local News News

<iframe width=”50%” height=”250″ scrolling=”no” frameborder=”no” src=”https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/319069964&amp;auto_play=false&amp;hide_related=false&amp;show_comments=true&amp;show_user=true&amp;show_reposts=false&amp;visual=true”></iframe>

The annual Red/White Spring football game is just two days away and  for the fifth time in eight years, WKU will have a new person at the helm.

Amy Bingham introduces us to head football coach Mike Sanford in this week’s View from the Hill.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

PERSON OF THE DAY

Thurman and Jen Baker

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital