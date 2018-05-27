Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

AMY BINGHAM BRINGS THIS WEEK’S VIEW FROM THE HILL

on 05/27/2018 |

An educator whose career spanned many decades, schools and continents has a library named in her honor on WKU’s campus.

Amy Bingham has more on Breckinridge county native Beulah Winchel in this week’s View from the Hill.

At the height of the great depression, Beulah Winchel’s father gave her 100 dollars when she turned 18 and told her to spend it however she liked, but that was all he could give her. Luckily she used it to help fund her education at Western. Nearly 90 years later, WKU students will benefit from Winchel’s estate gift of two point five million dollars.

      052718vfth

Recent Posts

No Responses to “AMY BINGHAM BRINGS THIS WEEK’S VIEW FROM THE HILL”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED 

JERRY HOBARD

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
67°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 05/27 40%
High 88° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 05/28 60%
High 87° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Rain
Tuesday 05/29 90%
High 80° / Low 68°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Sun 27

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - June 2 @ 6:00 PM
Sun 27

Cave City Cemetery’s Memorial Day Ceremony

May 27 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sun 27

Glasgow Faith Center Tent Revival

May 27 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 28

Cave City City Hall Closed

May 28 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mon 28

Glasgow Memorial Day Closings

May 28 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mon 28

Barren County Courthouse Closed

May 28 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

HOLIDAY WORLD AND SPLASHIN SAFARI TICKET GIVEAWAY MAY 25-MAY 31

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.