AMY BINGHAM BRINGS THIS WEEK’S VIEW FROM THE HILL

An educator whose career spanned many decades, schools and continents has a library named in her honor on WKU’s campus.

Amy Bingham has more on Breckinridge county native Beulah Winchel in this week’s View from the Hill.

At the height of the great depression, Beulah Winchel’s father gave her 100 dollars when she turned 18 and told her to spend it however she liked, but that was all he could give her. Luckily she used it to help fund her education at Western. Nearly 90 years later, WKU students will benefit from Winchel’s estate gift of two point five million dollars.