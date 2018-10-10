AMY BINGHAM WITH THIS WEEK’S VIEW FROM THE HILL

on 10/10/2018 |

A long time WKU professor who was instrumental in founding the Med Center Health 10K Classic says this will be his last year volunteering for the race.

It’s been a 39 year labor of love for Dr. Carl Kell as Amy Bingham reports in this week’s View from the Hill.

What started as the Wendy’s 10K Classic back in 1979 is now known as the Med Center Health 10K Classic. The one constant during that time has been a man synonymous with the running community, Dr. Carl Kell.

