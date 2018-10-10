Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

AMY BINGHAM WITH THIS WEEK’S VIEW FROM THE HILL

on 10/10/2018 |

A long time WKU professor who was instrumental in founding the Med Center Health 10K Classic says this will be his last year volunteering for the race.

 

It’s been a 39 year labor of love for Dr. Carl Kell as Amy Bingham reports in this week’s View from the Hill.

 

What started as the Wendy’s 10K Classic back in 1979 is now known as the Med Center Health 10K Classic.  The one constant during that time has been a man synonymous with the running community, Dr. Carl Kell.

 

Amy Bingham has more in this week’s view from the hill….

 

      Carl Kell – WCLU

Recent Posts

No Responses to “AMY BINGHAM WITH THIS WEEK’S VIEW FROM THE HILL”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

JEREMIAH MUTTER

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
76°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 10/10 40%
High 82° / Low 54°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 10/11 10%
High 64° / Low 41°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 10/12 10%
High 61° / Low 40°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.