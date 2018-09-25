Logo


AMY MICHELLE CONDER

on 09/25/2018 |

Amy Michelle Conder, age 41, of Bee Spring, KY departed this life on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at her residence.  The Edmonson County native was born on December 23, 1976 to Sharon Kay Stewart, who survives.  She was married to her best friend and help mate, Chris Conder. 

Amy was a registered nurse, and a  member of Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church.  

Besides her husband and mother, she leaves to honor her memory– four children, Madalyn, Jace, Jaren and Jax Conder all of Bee Spring; one sister, Sarabeth McWhorter (David) of Sweeden; one step sister, Amy Logsdon (Travis); grandmother, Mavis Stewart; father and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Elaine Conder; four brothers-in-law, Thomas Conder (Karen), Steven Conder (Karen), Anthony Conder (Anita) and Jesse Conder; one uncle, Kenny Stewart (Kay) ; one aunt, Vicki Weaver and niece, Morgan McWhorter.  She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles Stewart and brother, Anthony Stewart. 

Interment will be in Bee Spring Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to:  Amy Conder Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY  42210.

VISITATION

12 – 8 pm, Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 am – 2 pm, Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church

 

FUNERAL  SERVICE

2 pm, Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church

