AN ACCIDENT ON I65 SHUT DOWN THE SOUTHBOUND SIDE OF THE INTERSTATE IN BOWLING GREEN LAST NIGHT

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green responded to a three vehicle injury collision tonight at approx. 6:50 pm on Interstate 65 near the 25 mile marker southbound.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Timothy Babbs (56) of Auburn, KY was operating a 1992 Buick passenger car and had been traveling southbound in the right lane on I-65 when the vehicle stalled out in the roadway. Timothy Parker (54) of Flat Rock, AL was operating a 1997 Lincoln passenger car and was also traveling southbound in the right lane and was unable to avoid striking the rear of the stalled vehicle, causing Mr. Babbs’ vehicle to catch fire. Mr. Parker’s vehicle was then struck by a 2017 Toyota SUV that was also traveling southbound and being operated by Jill Whitman (42) of Sylvania, OH. After this collision, the SUV then overturned and came to final rest on its roof.

Mr. Babbs was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of life threatening injuries. His passenger, Jacqueline Buckner (54) of Auburn, KY was transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green for non-life threatening injuries.

Mr. Parker sustained minor injuries and was not transported to a medical facility from the scene.

Ms. Whitman and an adult passenger, Richard Whitman (54) of Sylvania, OH sustained minor injuries and were not transported to the medical facility. Two juvenile passengers in Whitman’s vehicle were transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green for non-life threatening injuries. A third juvenile passenger, who was not restrained and ejected from the SUV, was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center for life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted by Trooper Bartley Weaver. He was assisted on the scene by Trooper Daniel Priddy, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Bowling Green Police Department, Medical Center EMS, Air Methods, Alvaton Fire Department, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. No other details are available for release at this time.