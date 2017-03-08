AN ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES HAS VICTIM TRANSPORTED TO SKYLINE MEDICAL CENTER

Just before 4:00pm yesterday afternoon, Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries in the area of South Fork Road, and Megan Lane. Upon arrival Officers determined that a 2008 Dodge Caliber operated by 21 Year Old Megan Ford of Glasgow had been traveling West on South Fork when Ms. Ford lost control of her vehicle. Ms. Ford’s vehicle left the roadway, striking a wood fence. Ms. Ford was transported from the scene by Barren-Metcalfe EMS and taken to T J Samson Hospital. Ms. Ford was then taken by Ambulance to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville TN, with Serious injuries.

Cpl. Jabin McGuire investigated the accident he was assisted at the scene by GPD Ofc. Steven Fields, Barren-Metcalfe EMS, and the Glasgow Fire Department.