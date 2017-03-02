An attempted robbery lands a Glasgow man in jail.

Just before 6:00am, an employee of Glasgow’s Comfort Inn called 911 Dispatch after an attempted robbery. The employee told police that an average sized white male had just came into the hotel and demanded money. When the clerk did not give the man any money, the suspect threatened to shoot him, kicked the clerk in the face and fled the scene on foot.

Officers located a male subject fitting the description of the suspect in the area, and upon further investigation determined that the man, 48 year old Richard Bartell of Glasgow, was involved. Bartell was arrested and charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Public Intoxication, and Possession of A Controlled Substance 3rd Degree.

Officers then responded to the Days Inn in reference to a report of property damage and found that Bartell had been staying there. Officers located a set of car keys in Bartell’s room, and a witness showed Officers the vehicle Mr. Bartell had been driving. It was then discovered that vehicle had been reported stolen out of Bowling Green KY. Mr. Bartell was then charged with Receiving Stolen Property, and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.