AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH KEN GARRETT

The news of the tragic death of two year old Laynee Wallace spread throughout our community, and the country, back in May of 2015 and left many with so many questions. The investigation did lead to the arrest and indictment of Anthony Barbour, the the boyfriend of the child’s mother. Almost 20 months after the toddler’s death, Barbour had his day in court to stand trial on charges of Murder, Tampering With Physical Evidence and Abuse of A Corpse.

During the nearly two week trial, the jury heard testimony from law enforcement, family members, Laynee’s mother and the results from the autopsy were released for the first time.

When it came time for the defense to present its case, Ken Garrett called Barbour to the stand and after nearly 20 months of silence, he gave his account of what happened to Laynee.

When the jury came back with their decision, they did not find Barbour guilty of murder, instead finding him guilty of Reckless Homicide and gave a five year sentence on this count to be served concurrent with the five year sentence on the guilty verdict for Tampering With Physical Evidence.

With the trial now over, WCLU News was able to sit down with Ken Garrett to talk about the trial.

You can watch this interview tomorrow (Wednesday 12/28/16) afternoon live on our facebook page and listen as Garrett talks about why he took on this case and he says he felt the truth was on his side::



With the case garnering so much attention, from the community and the media, Garrett says it was definitely a tough case:



To watch the interview all you have to do is go online to facebook, click “like” and be ready to watch as we go “Live at 5”. You can also get a reminder on your phone by texting “WCLU” to 57711.