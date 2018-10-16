on 10/16/2018 |

Anastasia Geneva Leigh Jackson 23 of Bowling Green died Monday, October 15, 2017 at the Greenwood Nursing and Rehabiltation of Bowling Green. Born in Glasgow she was the daughter of Jacob Harvey and LeeAnna Montgomery of Glasgow who survives.

Other than her parents she is survived by 1 brother James Jackson of Glasgow; 2 sisters Jordan Netherton (Brandon) of Glasgow, Savannah Lindsey (Casey) of Glasgow; Paternal Grandparents Tom and Amanda Harvey of Glasgow and Rita Harvey of Glasgow; 1 niece Ava Netherton; 2 nephews Grayson and Bryson Netherton.

She was preceded in death by her Maternal grandparents Richard and Sherian Montgomery.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the Boiling Springs General Baptist Church with burial in the Kinser Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 18th from 4pm until 8pm at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.