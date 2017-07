Andrea Quijano-Martinez, 39, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, July 3rd, while in the company of family members, at her home.

Andrea was born in Oaxaco, Mexico, on November 10, 1977, a daughter of Catalina (Martinez) Carresa, of Mexico, and the late Tiburcio Quijano Ramirez.

Andrea is survived by her husband, Apolonio Valeriano Torres of Tompkinsville; two daughters, Karen Andrea Valeriano Quijano, of Tompkinsville, KY; Bianca Edith Valeriano Quijano, of Tompkinsville, KY; and a son, Aaron Valeriano Quijano, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 8th, 2017. Visitation is Saturday 10:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.  Burial is in her hometown in Mexico.