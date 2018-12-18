ANDREW “BILL” CHANEY

Andrew “Bill C” Chaney, 90 of Bowling Green died Saturday, December 15, 2018 at his residence.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Andrew B and Ruth Ellis Chaney. He was a retired Bowling Green City Police Officer, a member of First Baptist Church and a friend of Bill W’s since May 20, 1986.
His survivors include his wife of 63 years Nancy Lee Chaney; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery with visitation from 11:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the 13th Street Club House, 1031 E. 13th St., Bowling Green, Ky 42101
