ANDREW FLEMING BOWLES

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Loretta Bertram Bowles of Glasgow; son, Ernie Bowles and wife Jean of Smith Grove; Grandchildren, Andy, Julie and Liz Bowles all of Smith Grove; two sisters, Phyllis Stephenson and Ella Kinslow both of Glasgow; brother-in-law, H.C. Adams of Columbus, IN; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his 1st wife, Mary J. Rambo Bowles; nine brothers and five sisters.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Saturday, March 23rd at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Saturday morning until time for services at the funeral home.
