Andrew Fleming Bowles, 76, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Slick Rock, KY the son of the late John Anderson Bowles and Cora Ethel Strode Bowles. Early on Andrew had worked as a laborer for Repp & Mundt Construction Company in Columbus, IN. After moving back to Barren county, he became a farmer and was well known as a block layer for basements and new homes in and around Barren County. He attended Glasgow Faith Church.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Loretta Bertram Bowles of Glasgow; son, Ernie Bowles and wife Jean of Smith Grove; Grandchildren, Andy, Julie and Liz Bowles all of Smith Grove; two sisters, Phyllis Stephenson and Ella Kinslow both of Glasgow; brother-in-law, H.C. Adams of Columbus, IN; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his 1st wife, Mary J. Rambo Bowles; nine brothers and five sisters.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Saturday, March 23rd at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Saturday morning until time for services at the funeral home.