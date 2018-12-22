Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ANDY BESHEAR ASKS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO BETTER PROTECT SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS

on 12/22/2018 |

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has joined more than 40 of his counterparts around the country in asking the federal government to better protect the social security numbers of Kentuckians, including those of children and seniors.

The coalition of attorneys general are asking the Social Security Administration to quickly act on a recent federal law by developing and facilitating an identity verification database that can be used in real time by certified financial institutions to verify a person’s identity during a credit transaction.

The current system does not allow financial institutions to check a person’s identity with the Social Security Administration in real time.

Beshear said such a database would protect Kentuckians from the fastest growing form of identity theft in the nation, called synthetic identity theft. The theft occurs when con artists combine a valid social security number with fake information to create a brand-new and different identity.

“Credit agency reports and other safeguards don’t always catch this type of identity theft, and the con artists have figured this out,” Beshear said. “This is why we need real-time verification for social security numbers to ensure Kentuckians’ credit and money are safe.”

Beshear said the social security numbers of children and seniors are most at risk. Children, because they don’t apply for credit until later in their life, and seniors because they don’t use credit as often.

He urges Kentuckians to carefully keep watch over their accounts and credit reports, and that some effects of identity theft may not be noticed immediately; such as fraudulent accounts that are later sent to a debt collector, or credit report errors due to misuse of someone’s social security number in the case of synthetic identity theft.

Kentuckians should call their bank or the merchant, Beshear said if they see mistakes or signs of misuse and ask that any fraudulent charges be removed. Ask the bank or merchant whether the account should be closed or replaced with a new one.

For online accounts, consider changing the password and pin numbers, and if the same password is used anywhere else, change that, too.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ANDY BESHEAR ASKS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO BETTER PROTECT SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BILLY AND JO ANN HUGHES

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
36°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 12/22 10%
High 45° / Low 35°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Sunday 12/23 90%
High 43° / Low 24°
Rain
Clear
Monday 12/24 10%
High 47° / Low 30°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.