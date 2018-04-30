Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ANGELUS LOGSDON CARROLL

on 04/30/2018 |

Angelus Logsdon Carroll, 80 of Munfordville passed away Friday at T.J. Samson Community Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late Keri & Beatrice West Logsdon.  Angelus was a member of the Cub Run Methodist Church.

She is survived by:

Three daughters-Theresa Hawkins & hus. Steve of Munfordville

Trina Boynton & hus. Davd of Glasgow

Joeann Carroll of Glasgow

One granddaughter-Mja Jewell

Funeral services for Angelus Logsdon Carroll will be 10am Tuesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Center Point Cemetery.  Visitation will be Monday from 3-9pm and after 8am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ANGELUS LOGSDON CARROLL”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JAN GROCE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
69°
Clear
Clear
Monday 04/30 0%
High 72° / Low 49°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 05/01 10%
High 79° / Low 58°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 05/02 10%
High 82° / Low 61°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Mon 30

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 03

Chair Yoga Sessions

May 3 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11

Spring Craft Fair

May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 12

Annual Garden and Potpourri Event

May 12 @ 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.