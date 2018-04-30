on 04/30/2018 |

Angelus Logsdon Carroll, 80 of Munfordville passed away Friday at T.J. Samson Community Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late Keri & Beatrice West Logsdon. Angelus was a member of the Cub Run Methodist Church.

She is survived by:

Three daughters-Theresa Hawkins & hus. Steve of Munfordville

Trina Boynton & hus. Davd of Glasgow

Joeann Carroll of Glasgow

One granddaughter-Mja Jewell

Funeral services for Angelus Logsdon Carroll will be 10am Tuesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Center Point Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 3-9pm and after 8am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.