ANISE LORAINE BURRIS

on 04/02/2018 |

Anise Loraine Burris age 74 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.   Born in Mt Sterling, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Martha Reddix Watkins.   She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by two sons.  Stanley and wife Becky Burris of Edmonton.   T.J. and wife Rabecka Ross of Oklahoma.  Three daughters.   LaVaughn and husband Joe Thomason, Carla and husband Scotty Wilson,  Cathy and husband James Gerlds all of Edmonton.    One sister Alma Eggers of Columbus, Indiana.   Fourteen grandchildren;  Amanda (Jason) Pedigo, Josh and Chasity Howard, Adam and Letitia Howard, Christy Thomason, Corey Wilson, Maranda and Tyler Dubree, Tyler and Whitney Geralds, Brandy and Zack Scott, Billy and Misty Davis, Kaleb and Ruchelle Burris, Bradley Thomas Ross, Tanner Gage Ross and Tinley Sue Ross. Twenty great grandchildren also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson Robert William Burris.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Hubbard Cemetery.   Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Wednesday and after 9:00 AM  Thursday at the funeral home.

 

