Anita Day Glass, 65 of Munfordville passed away at 11:30am Wednesday, July 25 at her home.

She was born on November 10, 1952 in Bowling Green. Anita was a registered nurse and she was a member of the Dorsey Chapel Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her mother Lettie Jaggers Day.

She is survived by her father-Laymon Day of Munfordville

Two daughters-Gayle Willis and Traci Wright both of Munfordville

One brother-Eddie Day of Munfordville

One sister-Cindy Day of Munfordville

Four grandchildren-Cassie Willis, Audrey Smith, Shelby Wright & Brittany Willis

Two great-grandchildren-Aniyah Smith & Bentley Lacy

Funeral services for Anita Day Glass will be 1pm Sunday, July 29 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Jaggers Cemetery at Cub Run. Visitation will be Saturday from 12-9pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home