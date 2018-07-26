Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ANITA DAY GLASS

on 07/26/2018 |

Anita Day Glass, 65 of Munfordville passed away at 11:30am Wednesday, July 25 at her home.

She was born on November 10, 1952 in Bowling Green.   Anita was a registered nurse and she was a member of the Dorsey Chapel Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her mother Lettie Jaggers Day.

She is survived by her father-Laymon Day of Munfordville

Two daughters-Gayle Willis and Traci Wright both of Munfordville

One brother-Eddie Day of Munfordville

One sister-Cindy Day of Munfordville

Four grandchildren-Cassie Willis, Audrey Smith, Shelby Wright & Brittany Willis

Two great-grandchildren-Aniyah Smith & Bentley Lacy

Funeral services for Anita Day Glass will be 1pm Sunday, July 29 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Jaggers Cemetery at Cub Run.  Visitation will be Saturday from 12-9pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ANITA DAY GLASS”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

LINDA LOGSDON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
86°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 07/26 0%
High 87° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 07/27 40%
High 84° / Low 60°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 07/28 10%
High 84° / Low 62°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.