Ann Adelle White Tucker, age 94, peacefully passed away early Tuesday morning, December 26, 2017, surrounded by her loving children.

Ann Tucker was born on March 26, 1923, in Pineville, Kentucky, and moved to Taylor County early in her childhood. She met her husband, Winfrey, in 1945, and they were married on October 26, 1946. His career with Kentucky Utilities moved the family from Campbellsville to Greensburg, and ultimately to Horse Cave, Kentucky, where she has resided for 52 years.

Ms. Ann was a 1940 graduate of Campbellsville High School and earned a degree from Campbellsville College. After twenty years of raising her family, she began her career in the legal field first as a legal secretary, followed by many years of court reporting – both independently and as the stenographer for the Tenth Judicial District of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. She was a prolific artist, and her paintings graced her home as well as the homes of her children. Ann was a devoted member of the Horse Cave United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, held many offices and supported her church with her multiple talents. She also enjoyed spending time with her Wednesday Morning Prayer Breakfast Group, the Good Luck Homemakers Club, and her beloved cat, Aloysius.

She is survived by her six children – well, twelve children, because she considered their spouses to be her own children as well: Carole and Jerry Goodhue, Austin, KY; Timothy and Peggy Tucker, Horse Cave; Janet and Jerry Bennett, Shady Grove, KY; Patrick and Gwyn Tucker, Horse Cave, KY; Susan and John Branstetter, Jasper, AL; and Beth and Tommy Womack, Nashville, TN. She was a loving grandmother and “Pompom” to nine grandchildren: Jerry (Jay) Goodhue, Morgan Tucker, Molly Bennett Harlow, Adam Bennett, Peter Bennett, Nicholas Branstetter, Katy Branstetter Richardson, Allen Branstetter and Nathan Tucker Womack. She was also Great Pompom to nine great grandchildren: Todd Goodhue, Ashley Goodhue Black, Justin Goodhue, Kyle Goodhue, Austin Bennett, Lydia Bennett, Logan Harlow, Carly Harlow and Jenna Branstetter; and great-great grandchildren: Dane, Addison Jo, Bentley, Camryn, Cadence and Corbin. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Winfrey Tucker; her parents, George and Grace Hosmer White; her brothers, Douglas White, George (Jiggs) White, and Donald White.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, December 28, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Horse Cave United Methodist Church under the direction of Winn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave on Wednesday, December 27, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. and Thursday the 28th at the church beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to Horse Cave United Methodist Church or to The United Methodist Children’s Home, Versailles, Kentucky.