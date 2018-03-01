on 01/03/2018 |

Anna Burnell Bush Spann Clouse, 73, of Bowling Green, KY and formerly of the Austin community in Barren county, died Monday, January 1, 2018 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.

Born in Glasgow, she was the daughter of the late Wendell and Eula Humphrey Bush. Mrs. Clouse was a homemaker and a former postmaster at the Summer Shade Post Office and was a member of Salmons Baptist Church in Simpson County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Sammie Joe Spann, a grandson, Adam Wilson, and recently by a brother-in-law R. H. Austin.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Clouse; 3 daughters Kim Marshall (Greg) of Paris, KY, Kelly Milan (Bill) of Fountain Run, KY and Karen Wilson of Glasgow; 1 son Joe Spann (Jill) of Davidsonville, MD; a step-son Ryan Clouse (Jessica) of Spring Hill, TN; 12 grandchildren Brandon, Shayna and Chris Marshall, Kelsey Gregg (Connor), Cassidy McCoy, Cheyenne and Kennison Milan, Andrew Wilson (Samantha), Samantha Wilson, Trent, Katherine and Ryan Spann; 1 step-granddaughter Sophia Clouse; 2 great-grandchildren Isaiah Marshall and Samuel Gregg; 1 sister Dorothy Austin of Glasgow and 2 brothers Delano Bush of Roopville, GA and George Bush (Joan) of Pensacola, FL. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, January 5th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3pm until 8pm and Friday morning until time for the service.