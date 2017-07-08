on 08/07/2017 |

Anna Carol Shirley, age 74, of Glasgow passed away on Sunday, August 6 at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Virgle White and Mary Garrett White.

Anna is survived by her husband Bill Shirley of Glasgow. Six Children, Phyllis Wheeler of Edmonton, Rondal (Anna) Huff of Summer Shade, Teresa (Joey) Brown, Lisa (Jimmie) Wilson both of Edmonton, Greg (Ashley) Huff of Glasgow, and Diana (Philip) Leszczewicz of Bowling Green. Six Step-Children, Joyce (Verlon) Grissom of Knob Lick, Dwayne Shirley, Sandy (Kenneth) Froedge both of Edmonton, Lisa (James) Bragg, and Mark (Cynthia) Shirley both of Glasgow. Twenty-two grandchildren and several step-grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren. Three brothers Pate white of Edmonton, Owen (Sue) White of Edmonton, and Van White of Glasgow.

Anna was proceeded in death by one son, Donald Huff, Two great-grandchildren, Grayson Wayne Hurt and Tanner Lee Huff. Three Sisters, Dixie Boston, Mildred Boston, and Winnie Wallace.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 on Wednesday, August 9th at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until the service.