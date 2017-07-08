Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ANNA CAROL SHIRLEY

on 08/07/2017 |

Anna Carol Shirley, age 74, of Glasgow passed away on Sunday, August 6 at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Virgle White and Mary Garrett White.

Anna is survived by her husband Bill Shirley of Glasgow. Six Children, Phyllis Wheeler of Edmonton, Rondal (Anna) Huff of Summer Shade, Teresa (Joey) Brown, Lisa (Jimmie) Wilson both of Edmonton, Greg (Ashley) Huff of Glasgow, and Diana (Philip) Leszczewicz of Bowling Green. Six Step-Children, Joyce (Verlon) Grissom of Knob Lick, Dwayne Shirley, Sandy (Kenneth) Froedge both of Edmonton, Lisa (James) Bragg, and Mark (Cynthia) Shirley both of Glasgow. Twenty-two grandchildren and several step-grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren. Three brothers Pate white of Edmonton, Owen (Sue) White of Edmonton, and Van White of Glasgow.

Anna was proceeded in death by one son, Donald Huff, Two great-grandchildren, Grayson Wayne Hurt and Tanner Lee Huff. Three Sisters, Dixie Boston, Mildred Boston, and Winnie Wallace.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 on Wednesday, August 9th at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until the service.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ANNA CAROL SHIRLEY”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

 


Person of the Day

MARIE MORGAN
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 08/07 10%
High 80° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 08/08 10%
High 83° / Low 59°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/09 10%
High 84° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.