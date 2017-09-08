Logo


ANNA GISELLE WALTERS

on 08/09/2017 |

Anna Giselle Walters, age 61 of Bonnieville passed away suddenly Tuesday, August 8 at her home.

Giselle was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.  She was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a Bachelor Degree in Science and she was a supervisor at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Walters.

Giselle is survived by her son-Jacob Habibi & wife Brooke of Atlanta, GA

Mother-Mary Ann Walters of Bonnieville

Two grandchildren-Katie Belle Habibi & Landon Kenneth Habibi

Two sisters-Wanda Hatfield & hus. Roger of Cub Run

Tresa Short & hus. Todd of Georgetown

Two brothers-Eric Walters & wife Sarah of Taylorsville

Kenny Walters & wife Janice of Murfreesboro

Funeral services for Giselle Walters will be 2pm Saturday, August 12 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Routt officiating.  Burial will be in the Memory Park Cemetery at Bonnieville.  Visitation will be Friday from 3-9pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.  Memorial donations may be made to the Animal  Rescue Kare of Hart County or to the Calvary Baptist Church in Bonnieville.

