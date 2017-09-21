Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ANNA JANE HUNT

on 09/21/2017 |

Anna Jane Hunt 89 of Glasgow died Thursday, September 21, 2017 at her home.  The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Sam and Hallie Wisdom Jones and wife of the late Ernest D. Hunt.  She was a homemaker and retired from Mallory in Glasgow.  Mrs. Hunt was a member of the East Main St. Church of Christ.

She is survived by 5 sons; James (Brenda) Hunt, Sammy (Shelia) Hunt, Daryel (Vickie) Hunt, Doug (Pam) Hunt and Roger (Cheryl) Hunt all of Glasgow; 12 grandchildren, Jeff (Lisa) Hunt, Brad (Carrie) Byrd, Chad (Melissa) Hunt, Shawn (Kim) Hunt, Traci (Chris) Boggs, Shane Hunt, Jamie (Erik) Price, Justin (Markita) Hunt, Holly (Daniel) Trowbridge, Stephanie (Kyle) Deckard, April (Kevin) Turner and Amber (Luke) Fisher; 30 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother Bill (Margaret) Jones; sister Rosemary Thomas and a brother-in-law Eugene Moore all of Glasgow.

She was preceded in death by 7 siblings, Wilbur, Wendell, Clarine, Wilma, and Wildon Jones, Aline Chambers and Nelda Moore.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 3pm Friday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ANNA JANE HUNT”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Brian Sherfey
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
89°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 09/21 20%
High 89° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 09/22 10%
High 88° / Low 64°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 09/23 20%
High 88° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.