Anna Jane Hunt 89 of Glasgow died Thursday, September 21, 2017 at her home. The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Sam and Hallie Wisdom Jones and wife of the late Ernest D. Hunt. She was a homemaker and retired from Mallory in Glasgow. Mrs. Hunt was a member of the East Main St. Church of Christ.

She is survived by 5 sons; James (Brenda) Hunt, Sammy (Shelia) Hunt, Daryel (Vickie) Hunt, Doug (Pam) Hunt and Roger (Cheryl) Hunt all of Glasgow; 12 grandchildren, Jeff (Lisa) Hunt, Brad (Carrie) Byrd, Chad (Melissa) Hunt, Shawn (Kim) Hunt, Traci (Chris) Boggs, Shane Hunt, Jamie (Erik) Price, Justin (Markita) Hunt, Holly (Daniel) Trowbridge, Stephanie (Kyle) Deckard, April (Kevin) Turner and Amber (Luke) Fisher; 30 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother Bill (Margaret) Jones; sister Rosemary Thomas and a brother-in-law Eugene Moore all of Glasgow.

She was preceded in death by 7 siblings, Wilbur, Wendell, Clarine, Wilma, and Wildon Jones, Aline Chambers and Nelda Moore.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 3pm Friday.