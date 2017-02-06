Anna Kathryn Miller, 95, of Edmonton passed away Sunday, February 5, 2017 at her home. She was born in Livermore, the daughter of the deceased George and Viola Howard.

Kathryn was active in service to her church and in her community. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and loved UK Wildcats. She enjoyed the privilege of serving Metcalfe County as the Deputy Clerk and County Clerk for over 25 years. Kathryn was a member of the Edmonton United Methodist Church for 64 years where she served as a Sunday School teacher, treasurer, choir member, and in the Methodist Womans Club locally and in the UMC Conference. Kathryn was a member of the Lion’s Club, the Metcalfe County Homemakers, the Edmonton Quartet and Democratic Womans Club. She also volunteered at the local nursing home.

Kathryn loved her family and was a dedicated and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Survivors include her two sons, Terry Strother (Phyllis) of Glasgow and Ken (Janey) Miller of Edmonton. Two granddaughters, Tracy Shaw (Randy) of Glasgow and Beth Miller of Edmonton. Four great grandsons Caleb Shaw (Ruthie) of Louisville, Levi Shaw, Jacob Shaw and Kerr Isidore all of Glagow.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Miller and was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters Forrest, John, Charles, Bill, Lucille and Alene.

Funeral services to honor Kathryn Miller will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 8th at Butler Funeral Home with burial in the Center Cemetery. Visitation will begin 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Edmonton United Methodist Church or Glasgow Christian Academy.