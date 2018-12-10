Logo


ANNA LEE GOIN

on 10/12/2018

Anna Lee Goin, age 85, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at Signature Healthcare of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY.  She was a housewife and devoted to her loving husband of 63 years, Ray Goin.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her granddaughter Carrie Langston (husband David) of Bethpage, TN; great grandchildren, Zachary and Kellie Langston of Bethpage, TN; one brother, Phillip Grim of Batavia, OH; one sister, Janet Williamson of Albany, OH; and two daughter-in-laws, Kelly Goin of Havelock, NC, and Dayna Goin of Albany, OH.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis Grim and Mollie Redden Grim; two sons, David Goin and Allen Goin; three brothers, Billy, Truman, and Jr. Grim; and one sister, Joan Martin.

The family will receive visitors from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. CT on Friday, October 12, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home in Munfordville, KY.  Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

The family will also receive visitors on Saturday, October 13, 2018, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. ET at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home in Albany, OH.  Funeral Services will be held at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET, with Rev. Alfred Havens officiating.  Interment will be at Temple Cemetery in Albany, OH.

