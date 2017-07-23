on 07/23/2017 |

Anna Lee Wray 77 of Glasgow died Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Diversicare of Glasgow. Born in Burkesville, KY she was the daughter of the late Frank Garrett and Rosie Raines Garrett Payne.

Survivors include a son Steve Wray of Glasgow; 2 daughters Elizabeth Shoemaker (Terry) and Sarah Blythe (Steve) both of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Robert Wray, Brandy Coe (Justin), Terry Shoemaker (Dacia) and Jerry Shoemaker (Sara); 7 great grandchildren Anna Kate Burch, Ayden Coe, Mason Wray, Carson, Callie and Eli Shoemaker and preceded by sweet Bella Shoemaker who she is now with. She is also preceded in death by 3 brothers Herbert, Claude and Webb Garrett and a sister Barbara Stalcup.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Monday, July 24, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00am Monday at the funeral home.