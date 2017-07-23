Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Anna Lee Wray

on 07/23/2017 |

Anna Lee Wray 77 of Glasgow died Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Diversicare of Glasgow. Born in Burkesville, KY she was the daughter of the late Frank Garrett and Rosie Raines Garrett Payne.

Survivors include a son Steve Wray of Glasgow; 2 daughters Elizabeth Shoemaker (Terry) and Sarah Blythe (Steve) both of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Robert Wray, Brandy Coe (Justin), Terry Shoemaker (Dacia) and Jerry Shoemaker (Sara); 7 great grandchildren Anna Kate Burch, Ayden Coe, Mason Wray, Carson, Callie and Eli Shoemaker and preceded by sweet Bella Shoemaker who she is now with. She is also preceded in death by 3 brothers Herbert, Claude and Webb Garrett and a sister Barbara Stalcup.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Monday, July 24, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00am Monday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

TRAVIS MIDDLETON
 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory

Issued:
3:03 AM CDT on July 23, 2017
Expires:
7:00 PM CDT on July 23, 2017
Partly Cloudy
Currently
77°
Partly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Sunday 07/23 80%
High 92° / Low 70°
Thunderstorm
Mostly Cloudy
Monday 07/24 20%
High 89° / Low 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 07/25 20%
High 89° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.