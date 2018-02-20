Logo


ANNA LOUISE WILSON

on 02/20/2018 |

Anna Louise Wilson, 96 of Bowling Green died peacefully Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 at her residence surrounded by family . The Warren County native was a daughter of the late David and Letha Doyle Manco. She was a retired employee of Holley Carburetor and a member of Plum Springs Baptist Church.

Her survivors include a son, Russell Wilson (Wanda); seven grandchildren, Phyllis Cardwell, Phillip Burris, Dewayne Burris, Donald Burris, Michael Burris, Rollanda Jones, Jeannie Rollenhagen; 13 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; one sister, Earline Wilson; several nieces and nephews and a special care giver, Esther Carbone.

She is preceded in death by her husband Roland Wilson and a daughter, Betty Jean Logan.

Funeral service 12 noon Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Plum Springs Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

 

