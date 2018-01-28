Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Anna Nall Aubrey

on 01/28/2018 |

Anna Nall Aubrey, age 70, of Mammoth Cave, KY departed this life on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville.  The Louisville native was born on October 21, 1947 to the late John Will Nall and the late Mary Louise Meece Nall.  She was married to James Aubrey, of Mammoth Cave.

Anna was a homemaker and a member of he Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides her husband, she is survived by one brother, Johnny Wayne Nall and wife Kimberly, of Mammoth Cave; two sisters, Shirley Lea Keith and husband Jimmy, of Louisville and Mary Cundiff and husband Wayne, of Elizabethtown; one brother-in-law Ronnie Aubrey; four sister-in-laws, Zelma Carroll, Linda Vincent, Sandra Arnett and Wilma Judd.

Funeral services will be at 10am Tuesday at Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel, with interment in the Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville.  Visitation will be from 5pm-8pm Monday, 9am until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Orphanage, 2823 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Anna Nall Aubrey”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

BETSY LONDON

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
32°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Monday 01/29 20%
High 45° / Low 22°
Mostly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 01/30 0%
High 40° / Low 25°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 01/31 0%
High 53° / Low 43°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Mon 29

Barren County @ Russellville Basketball (Boys)

January 29 @ 7:30 PM
Tue 30

South Green School Meeting

January 30 @ 2:45 PM
Tue 30

Caverna vs. Breckinridge County Basketball (Girls)

January 30 @ 5:30 PM
Tue 30

Barren County @ Greenwood Basketball (Boys & Girls)

January 30 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 30

Glasgow vs. Monroe County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

January 30 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.