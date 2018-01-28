on 01/28/2018 |

Anna Nall Aubrey, age 70, of Mammoth Cave, KY departed this life on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville. The Louisville native was born on October 21, 1947 to the late John Will Nall and the late Mary Louise Meece Nall. She was married to James Aubrey, of Mammoth Cave.

Anna was a homemaker and a member of he Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides her husband, she is survived by one brother, Johnny Wayne Nall and wife Kimberly, of Mammoth Cave; two sisters, Shirley Lea Keith and husband Jimmy, of Louisville and Mary Cundiff and husband Wayne, of Elizabethtown; one brother-in-law Ronnie Aubrey; four sister-in-laws, Zelma Carroll, Linda Vincent, Sandra Arnett and Wilma Judd.

Funeral services will be at 10am Tuesday at Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel, with interment in the Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville. Visitation will be from 5pm-8pm Monday, 9am until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Orphanage, 2823 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY.