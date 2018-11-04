Logo


ANNA SMITH

on 04/11/2018

Anna Smith, 91, of Glasgow, went to be with her Lord, Tuesday April 10, 2018. Anna was born in Jefferson County on May 27, 1927. She was preceded in death by her parents, Coleman Beghtol and Lou Leftwich Beghtol. Anna was also preceded in death by Walter Wheat Bunch, her husband of 41 years, one grandchild, Martha Jo Allen, and Sterling Smith her husband of 7 years.

She was survived by 4 daughters, Mattie Knapp (Ray) of Louisville, KY, Mary Silvers (Joe) of Somerset, KY, Janice Botts (Gary) of Glasgow, Ky and Anna Coulter (Dennis) of Glasgow, KY; 7 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren as well as 1 great great great grandchild.

She was a member of Church of Christ at Coral Hill, she worked as a foster grandparent at Head start for many years, seamstress at KY Pants Co., Druthers restaurant, Walmart, toll booth and was a school bus driver for 14 months. She also loved sewing and quilting.

Funeral services will be 10:00am Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:00pm Friday at the funeral home.

