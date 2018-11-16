Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ANNA SUE CENTERS

on 11/16/2018 |

Anna Sue Centers, age 73 of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY.

She was born August 10, 1945 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Albert McKinley Centers and Cora Myrtle Centers. She was a retired bookkeeper, and farmer.

She is survived by; one brother James David Centers and wife Sherry of Adolphus, KY; two sisters Judy Davis of Glasgow, KY and Shelia Smith of Scottsville, KY.

Graveside services will be conducted Monday, November 19, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Grove General Baptist Church Cemetery in Scottsville, KY.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM-8:00 PM Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home Scottsville, KY.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Grove General Baptist Church Cemetery or the COPD Foundation and can be made at the funeral home

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ANNA SUE CENTERS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

WILLIAM JEFFREY WOOTEN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
47°
Clear
Clear
Friday 11/16 10%
High 50° / Low 28°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 11/17 10%
High 58° / Low 38°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 11/18 20%
High 54° / Low 37°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.