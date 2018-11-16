on 11/16/2018 |

Anna Sue Centers, age 73 of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY.

She was born August 10, 1945 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Albert McKinley Centers and Cora Myrtle Centers. She was a retired bookkeeper, and farmer.

She is survived by; one brother James David Centers and wife Sherry of Adolphus, KY; two sisters Judy Davis of Glasgow, KY and Shelia Smith of Scottsville, KY.

Graveside services will be conducted Monday, November 19, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Grove General Baptist Church Cemetery in Scottsville, KY.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM-8:00 PM Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home Scottsville, KY.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Grove General Baptist Church Cemetery or the COPD Foundation and can be made at the funeral home