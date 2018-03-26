Logo


ANNABELLE GRACE HEAD

on 03/26/2018 |

Annabelle Grace Head, age 9, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, March 24th, peacefully, at her home. Annabelle was born in Bowling Green, KY on January 13, 2009, a daughter of Dr. Mary Courtney Bushong and James Wayne Head.

Taken from a sign in Annabelle’s room fits her perfectly, “You are a child of God…You are wonderfully made, dearly loved, and precious in His sight. Before God made you, He Knew you…there is no one else like you!”

Annabelle is survived by her mother and father, Dr. Mary Courtney Bushong, of Tompkinsville, KY, James Wayne Head, of Nashville, TN; maternal grandparents, Dr. John William “Andy” and Martha Sue Bushong, of Tompkinsville, KY; maternal aunt and uncle, Drs. Matthew and Jade Bushong Fricks; cousins, Eagle and Emma Pearl Fricks, of Tompkinsville, KY; Paternal grandparents, Michael Oreto and Gayle, of Bradenton, FL., Lucy Davis Smith, of Cookeville, TN; Larry Head and Pam of Allons, TN; Parental aunts and uncles, Kenny and Ellen Bailey of Gallatin, TN, cousins, Samuel, Seth, and Silas Bailey, Gallatin, TN and Ross Oreto of Nashville, TN.

She was preceded in death by maternal great grandparents, Randall and Evelyn (Richardson) Bushong and Bill and Mary Emma Yokley; Paternal great grandparents, Larry Wayne and Anna Head.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 28th, 2018. The family ask for you to wear pink to Annabelle’s funeral service to celebrate that she is now rejoicing in heaven.
Visitation is Tuesday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Wednesday 8:00 -11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

Donations are suggested to be made in Annabelle’s memory to Vanderbilt Pediatric Neurology Research- Dr. Ess.

