Anne Meredith, 86, of Bee Spring passed away at 7:45 PM March 16, 2017 at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab in Bowling Green.

The Winston-Salem NC native was a teacher’s aide with Edmonson county Schools, a foster grandparent, a member of The Church of God in Winston-Salem, and attended Jock United Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was a daughter of the late H. E. Hill and Judith Welchell Hill and the wife of the late Ford W. Meredith.

Surviving are two sons, Terry Meredith (Donna) of Brownsville and Philip Meredith of Bee Spring; a daughter, Lisa Price (Phil) of Bowling Green; six grandchildren, Robbie Meredith (Katia), Craig Meredith (Dona), Shelly Meredith (Brian), Kelly Meredith-Michie (Chris), Andy Price and Lee Price; five great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

Funeral will be at 2:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Washington Meredith Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-5 Saturday and after 10 AM Sunday.