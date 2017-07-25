on 07/25/2017 |

Annette “Ann” Riordan, 83 of Hardyville, passed away Sunday July 23, 2017 at Metcalfe County Health Care. She was a native of Ohio and a member of Clear Point Cumberland Presbyterian Church and visited Joyner‘s Chapel Church. She retired after 25 years as an accountant for the city of Louisville, she enjoyed fishing, card games, walking on the beach, and boating. She loved living in the country where she enjoyed family outings, also visiting and singing at area nursing homes.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Mary Perkins Lauderback; also her husband, Troy Veachel Riordan in 2009.

She was a devoted and loving mother to, Terri Rae Riordan (Jerry Blair) of, Louisville, KY; Phil Riordan and his wife, Nancy, of Sarasota, FL; Denise Riordan Harrell and husband, Ronnie, of Bardstown, KY; Mike Riordan and his wife, Jane, of Westport, KY. Nine grandchildren, 21 great- grandchildren, and one great-great- granddaughter; also many loved nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Bro. Darrell Pickett, Bro. Ronald Riordan, and Gardenia Riordan for their visits at the nursing home.

Funeral services will be held Friday July 28, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. CDT in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Riordan Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday July 27, 2017 from 1-8 p.m. CDT and continuing of Friday from 9:00 a.m. CDT until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to one of the following organizations, National Kidney Foundation, American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, in her honor.